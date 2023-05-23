StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,162. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

