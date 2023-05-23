StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. 1,164,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

