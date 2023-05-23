StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.15% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 45,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Up 11.7 %

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

