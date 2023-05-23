StoneX Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Block by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after acquiring an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436,717. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

