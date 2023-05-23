Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $15,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

