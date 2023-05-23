Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock remained flat at $38.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,867. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,225 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

