Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 325,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.