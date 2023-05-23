Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 228,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

