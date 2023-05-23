Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 70,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.37. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.