Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 11.9%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 136,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 133,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Superior Gold Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

