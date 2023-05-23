T-mac DAO (TMG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.42 Billion

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00023595 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $6.42 billion and approximately $14,430.22 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 7.46785145 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16,433.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

