Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,209,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,711 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $388,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $475.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

