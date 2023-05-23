TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after buying an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 99.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after buying an additional 1,469,957 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

