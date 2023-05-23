TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.