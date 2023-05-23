TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 722 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

