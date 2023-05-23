TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $405.99 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $410.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

