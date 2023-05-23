Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.43. 67,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 373,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

