TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.19. TEGNA shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 735,525 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 641.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

