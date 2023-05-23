Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.