Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

