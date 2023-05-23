Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

