Terra Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Terra has a total market cap of $244.55 million and $16.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00003345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 272,421,465 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

