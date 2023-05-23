TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0146

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $143.31 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00053883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,554,659 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,979,604 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

