TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.19.

TerrAscend Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

