Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,017,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,390,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

