Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.63 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $83.03 billion and $19.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,026,924,197 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
