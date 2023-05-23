Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.71 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $828.32 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,237,343 coins and its circulating supply is 939,041,337 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

