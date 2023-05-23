Tgs Asa Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGSGY. DNB Markets upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

