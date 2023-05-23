The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Cut by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 939,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

