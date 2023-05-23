The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,125 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 241,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

