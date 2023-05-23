The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 173 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The Pebble Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PEBB stock traded up GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.98 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.27. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £172.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,059.60 and a beta of 1.44.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

