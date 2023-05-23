The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

