The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70,236 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,712. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

