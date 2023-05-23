The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.00% of Williams Companies worth $402,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 611,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

WMB opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

