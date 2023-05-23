The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,045,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 611,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

