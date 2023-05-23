THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Lessened by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,617 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises 5.6% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 3.17% of THOR Industries worth $128,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 113,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

