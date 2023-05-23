Timothy L. Dupree Sells 4,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kelly Services Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 129,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,075. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $691.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -299.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.