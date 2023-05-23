Timothy L. Dupree Sells 4,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 129,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,075. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $691.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.