Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Decreases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 1.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 108,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 100,178 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 118,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

