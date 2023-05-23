Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 0.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 826,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

