Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,305 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 4.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $111,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,293,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 3,924,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,692,945. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

