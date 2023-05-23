Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,566,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,007,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Tingo Group Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.