TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
TPG Stock Performance
Shares of TPG stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
