TPG Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

TPG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPG opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Institutional Trading of TPG

TPG Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,942,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

