TPG Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
TPG Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of TPG opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.
Institutional Trading of TPG
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
- Solar Panel Demand Makes Canadian Solar a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Will Dividends Take Center Stage In The Second Half Of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.