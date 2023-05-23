Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,893 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 3,906 call options.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,403 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 497,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

