TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Ampfield Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 18.1% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 59.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TDG stock traded down $10.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $797.71. 84,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,380. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

