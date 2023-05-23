Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.23. 1,132,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,820. The firm has a market cap of C$709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.66 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.4920886 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

