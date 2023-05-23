Tsai Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tsai Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trupanion by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,792. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

