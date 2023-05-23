Tsai Capital Corp Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.5% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,495,000 after buying an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after buying an additional 261,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.45. 632,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,952. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $424.35 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.04 and its 200 day moving average is $492.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.