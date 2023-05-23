Tsai Capital Corp Invests $615,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.44. 538,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

