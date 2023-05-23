Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s current price.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 61.17 ($0.76).

TLW traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.12 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,837. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.24 million, a P/E ratio of 837.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.79. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.75 ($0.72).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

